BitPrime launches Bitcoin trading in New Zealand

For those interested in buying Bitcoin from the platform, they will be able to acquire the digital currency in just minutes. Once the client initiates a transaction, BitPrime’s third-party escrow partner, Local Bitcoins, will hold the Bitcoin in trust until the payment has been made.

The platform accepts both bank transfers and cash deposits, as well as in-person transactions for customers based in Christchurch. Investors are also able to sell their Bitcoin on BitPrime. The company is a Kiwi-owned and operated business. They are committed to building long-term relationships with Bitcoin investors looking to take profits and Bitcoin miners.