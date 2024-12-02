BitPhone enables encrypted Web Calls paid with Bitcoin

This means BitPhone users can build a business around a pay-per-minute or pay-per-call service. Whether it is a legal practice that wants to provide a preliminary consultation to tech startups or a new business with partners and customers on opposite sides of the globe.

User safety and security are paramount in the value equation, or callers might as well use a centralized service like Skype or Google Hangouts. The contents of Bitphone’s Web Calls are not accessible by any potential government agency since these encrypted files do not have a centralized server, much like Bitcoin.

Bitphone’s fully encrypted phone calls and web video calls seem like a great option for the growing digital currency community, either for business or personal use.