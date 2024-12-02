BitPay's crypto payments integrate with Poynt's POS devices

Consumers only need to scan a QR code at checkout to pay merchants using Poynt’s devices with the currency of their choice, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and three dollar-pegged stablecoins. As BitPay’s blockchain payment rails integrate seamlessly with Poynt’s smart terminals, the goal is to make the checkout experience quicker and more secure than paying with legacy methods like credit cards or cash.

Through this agreement, BitPay gains entry to in-store payments for the first time on a large scale. Poynt commented its decision to expand payment options to include Bitcoin and cryptocurrency, mentioning that the company was built on the idea of open commerce. Moreover, Poynt considers the addition of open-source, decentralised currencies as a natural fit in their open-commerce environment.