BitPay's Card now integrates with Apple Pay

This means clients will be able to spend using Apple Pay. With this, BitPay cardholders can make purchases in stores, in apps, and online. Customers waiting on delivery of their plastic card can add their virtual card to Apple Wallet via the BitPay Wallet app and can start spending immediately. Support for Google Pay and Samsung Pay is planned for early 2021.

For power blockchain users, the BitPay Wallet app supports an array of options to buy and store crypto and make online payments. Users can buy gift cards from hundreds of top retailers in store and online. The BitPay Card helps customers to convert cryptocurrency into fiat currency, which is then loaded onto the card and can be spent in places where Mastercard debit is accepted. Customers can also use the cards online for purchases and to withdraw cash from ATMs.

The BitPay Wallet app supports Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ether, as well as four dollar-pegged stablecoins, USDC, GUSD, PAX and BUSD. To add a card to Apple Wallet, cardholders need to have the most recent version of the BitPay app.