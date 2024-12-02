BitPay updates wallet app with Google Pay for US cardholders

With Google Pay, BitPay cardholders can make contactless purchases in-app, online, and in-person with Android phones, tablets, or watches. BitPay previously announced support for Apple Pay and Samsung Pay is expected soon, according to the official press release.

The BitPay Wallet app is designed to enable customers to manage, protect, track, and spend 12 coins including BTC, BCH, DOGE, ETH, LTC, WBTC, XRP and stablecoins BUSD, DAI, GUSD, PAX and USDC. Customers can instantly turn crypto into dollars, which is then loaded onto the card and can be spent anywhere Mastercard debit is accepted. Cards can also be used online for purchases and to withdraw cash from ATMs.

New card customers waiting on delivery of the plastic BitPay Card can add the virtual card to Google Wallet and can start spending using Google Pay. To add the BitPay Card to Google Wallet, cardholders need to have the most recent version of the BitPay app available in the Google Store.