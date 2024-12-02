BitPay unveils Bitcoin debit card

The debit card, issued by Metropolitan Commercial Bank, is available in all US states, enables users the ability to load bitcoin, make payments at Visa POS systems and withdraw cash at Visa ATMs.

Users can order bitcoin debit cards for USD 9,95 to receive the product within seven to 10 business days. From there, users can load funds onto the card via their bitcoin wallet or a direct deposit through any direct deposit provider.

Stephen Pair, BitPay CEO, said they initially wanted to make loading bitcoin free of charge, but currently there is a fee to start the card and for accessing an ATM.