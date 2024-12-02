BitPay to join Microsoft blockchain platform

US financial services strategy director Marley Gray indicated four new partners have joined the project, including Bitcoin payment processor BitPay, blockchain rewards platform Manifold Technology, Bitcoin tax service LibraTax and proof-of-ownership blockchain service Emercoin.

First revealed in late October, partners on the Microsoft service already include startups CoinPrism, ConsenSys, Eris Industries and Factom. Microsoft has also indicated it is exploring how to add support for the Interledger protocol, created by blockchain startup Ripple.