BitPay teams up with CoolBitX





This partnership enables CoolBitX’s hardware wallet, CoolWallet S, to become a hardware wallet which fully integrates with the open source JSON Payment Protocol. As a result of this collaboration, CoolWallet S users are able to spend their cryptocurrencies on daily transactions at the retailers and corporations that support payments through BitPay, such as the AT&T, Twitch, Microsoft, Newegg, and others.

BitPay works as a payment service that allows businesses to accept payments in cryptocurrency, mainly BTC but also supports transactions in BitcoinCash, XRP and ETH and the stablecoins USDC, BUSD, PAX and GUSD, and converts crypto it into fiat for the business.