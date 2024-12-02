BitPay, Simplex work together to make BitPay App an all-in-one solution

As part of the agreement, users can now buy cryptocurrency, transfer funds, make purchases, buy gift cards, and pay friends around the world all from a single app.

By adding Simplex’s credit card purchasing, BitPay’s goal is to facilitate the overall user experience of the BitPay app. Thus, the company eliminates the need to navigate a crypto exchange to fund payments, as well as it anticipates increased value to users, especially for new users unfamiliar with the space.



