BitPay rolls out Dogecoin payments





Dallas Mavericks will be one of the first to accept Dogecoin. Mavs Fans for Life (MFFLs) can now use Dogecoin to buy tickets and merchandise online. The Dallas Mavericks have been accepting Bitcoin as a method of payment for game tickets and merchandise for almost two years.

BitPay enables businesses to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment without having to buy, own or manage crypto. Dogecoin is a decentralized, peer-to-peer digital currency with a USD 6 billion market cap that enables customers to send money online.