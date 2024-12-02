BitPay rolls out Bitcoin checkout app

A Bitcoin payment solution is now available in 40 languages and includes multi-employee checkout, tipping and tip reporting. The checkout app is available for Android devices currently and will soon roll out to iOS, according to a statement from BitPay, cited by techcrunch.com.

The one tap payment feature enabled by NFC allows shoppers to use their mobile phones to receive Bitcoin payment instructions. Since both NFC and QR support Bitcoin payment protocols, the Bitcoin wallet can verify the request before sending a payment. The app also offers existing BitPay services, including next-day bank settlements, zero volatility risk, and Quickbooks import in order to report and reconcile Bitcoin sales.

