BitPay reveals worldwide stablecoin payments

The company supports payment acceptance and settlement in any of three volatility-free stablecoins: Circle’s USD coin (USDC), the Gemini dollar (GUSD), and Paxos standard token (PAX). With the addition of the three tokens to the BitPay wallet app, consumers are enabled to spend US dollar-pegged currency at businesses around the world like Microsoft and Avnet. Moreover, they are able to transact with the flexibility of cryptocurrencies to pay friends, family, or other individuals. Wallet-to-wallet crypto transfers are spendable as soon as they’re received, which eliminates the costs and delays of bank transfers or wires typical of other solutions.

By adding the worldwide stablecoin payments, BitPay complements a suite of products that includes the BitPay Wallet and the BitPay Prepaid Visa Card, among others, as well as it continues the tradition of innovation they established as the first-mover in blockchain payment processing.