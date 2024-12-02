Bitpay releases Windows Phone-based Copay wallet platform

Copay enables sharing of Bitcoin funds using multi-signature technology. Instead of controlling Bitcoin funds with only one private key, multi-signature technology allows Bitcoin wallets to be controlled by multiple private keys and users. Authorisation of each transaction can require one, some, or all of these private keys. This feature of multi-signature technology solves problems of security and accountability in shared finances.

Multi-signature technology allows for new levels of control and consensus in money management. Copay’s implementation of multi-signature has applications in sharing and managing everything from company funds to physical assets.

Copay is still in beta and is an example of how to deploy a Copay service.