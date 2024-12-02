BitPay partners with Verifone

BitPay’s blockchain payment technology enables consumer cryptocurrency payments on Verifone’s in-store and ecommerce Cloud Services platforms in the United States. Merchants will be able to accept crypto payments directly from Verifone without the need for an account with BitPay. The consumer will be able to pay seamlessly using approved crypto wallets.

The solution supports wallets like Blockchain.com, BRD, Metamask, BitPay, and more to make purchases in 11 cryptocurrencies. At checkout, consumers will select their preferred crypto wallet on a Verifone device and scan an on-screen QR code using their crypto wallet to complete the transaction. Once the crypto funds have been received by BitPay, the merchant will receive an approval message on the in-store terminal. A photo of the checkout is attached.