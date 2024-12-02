BitPay partners with payments companies on three continents

During Q1 2015, the company has signed deals with PSPs Payfirma, Sonic Payments, BillPro, Kadu, OpenPay, and Ixopay. These payments companies are based on three continents and, in total, serve more than 100 countries. BitPay’s recent partnerships have enabled companies to implement a Bitcoin payment method directly through their PSP, without needing a separate solution.

Sonic Payments is a US-based payment processor that is changing the way property managers and landlords handle rent collections.

BillPro is an Australia-based payment processor, whose management team has over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, with merchants ranging in location from Australia, Europe, and Asia.

Ixopay is a distributing PSP in Europe and provides an all-in-one gateway solution for credit card and alternative payment methods around the world.

BitPay is a global provider of Bitcoin payment processing with offices throughout North America, Europe, and South America.