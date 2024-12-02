BitPay partners with Banxa to expand crypto payments access

In essence, this collaboration aims to offer crypto buyers across various countries greater access to diversified payment methods. Crypto enthusiasts in regions spanning the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania can now take advantage of local payment methods, which are often more convenient than traditional options according to the official press release.

Moreover, Banxa is committed to meeting global regulatory requirements and securing the necessary licenses to provide these local payment alternatives to end-users.

Specific local payment methods available for BitPay users

Some of the most notable banking payment methods now accessible to BitPay users include iDEAL, which is a widely used Dutch banking method enabling online payments directly from bank accounts, as well as SEPA (Instant and Standard), which is a prominent local banking method in European countries.

They can also use ACH, Interac, Faster Payments System, PayID, PIX (preferred local banking method in Brazil), Turkey Bank Transfer, South Africa Bank Transfer, SPEI (prominently used in Mexico for instant electronic fund transfers), Khipu (used in Chile), PSE (an e-payment system in the Philippines), and Thai QR.

BitPay and Banxa jointly support the sale of more than 175 cryptocurrencies across 20 blockchain networks, including Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, and Polygon. However, it's important to note that the availability of cryptocurrencies may vary depending on the user's location.

In the company press release, BitPay officials talked about this partnership and emphasised its goal to bring together two prominent players in the cryptocurrency space to ensure the global community can buy their crypto assets with flexibility, convenience, and security.

Officials from Banxa talked about Banxa's infrastructure and its ability to help BitPay seamlessly integrate with existing payment service providers, enhancing the overall experience of BitPay users around the globe through access to new payment methods.

This update is currently operational within the BitPay Wallet app and website, and global cryptocurrency buyers will find Banxa listed alongside other partners on BitPay's purchasing platform. Upon selecting a Banxa cryptocurrency offer, customers will be directed to the Banxa website to input their bank details and complete their purchase.

The supported countries and currencies encompass the United States (USD), United Kingdom (GBP), Australia (AUD), Canada (CAD), Netherlands (EUR), Brazil (BRL), Turkey (TRY), South Africa (ZAR), Mexico (MXN), Chile (CLP), Colombia (COP), Thailand (THB), as well as several European countries.