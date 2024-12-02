BitPay partners BitStraat to develop the Amsterdam Bitcoin City project

The project aims to establish Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands, as the Bitcoin capital of the world. As such, BitPay and BitStraat have developed dedicated Bitcoin payment terminals for 100 brick-and-mortar stores free of charge.

The POS terminals that have been developed for Amsterdam Bitcoin City consist of a small tablet device with specific software installed. This is integrated into a custom-made stand, and which can be placed on any counter top.

Since the terminals, their installation and BitPays payments plan are free of charge for the first 100 merchants to enroll. After that, merchants get the non-committal option to either pay EUR 10 a month for the complete service, or they can purchase the terminal outright for EUR 120.