BitPay offers crypto deals for Black Friday

To support the growing base of consumers who want to pay with crypto, BitPay has been working with its merchant partners to extend special offers for crypto purchases for the BitPay Black Friday shopping season. Some deals are available immediately while others start Thanksgiving week leading up to Black Friday.

BitPay offers multiple options to pay with crypto this holiday season including the BitPay Wallet App, The BitPay Card, Gift Cards, and the BitPay Chrome extension. BitPay currently accepts 12 cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), XRP [excluding the United States], and 5 USD-pegged stable coins (BUSD, DAI, GUSD, USDC, and USDP). The total market cap of these coins exceeds USD 1.6 trillion, accounting for nearly 70% of the global crypto market cap.