BitPay offers Black Friday deals





To support the base of consumers who want to pay with crypto, BitPay has been working with its merchant partners to extend special offers for crypto purchases for the BitPay Black Friday shopping season. Some deals are available immediately while others start Thanksgiving week leading up to Black Friday.

BitPay offers multiple options to pay with crypto including the BitPay Wallet App, The BitPay Card, Gift Cards, and the BitPay Chrome extension. BitPay currently accepts 12 cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), XRP, and five USD-pegged stable coins (BUSD, DAI, GUSD, USDC and USDP).

The full list, as well as additional places to spend crypto this holiday season, can be found by visiting the BitPay Merchant Directory.