



From credit cards and mortgages to car payments and personal loans, BitPay users can make payments using cryptocurrencies to 5,000+ service providers.

BitPay Bill Pay is a convenient and secure option to pay off balances with practically any service provider directly from BitPay's self-custody wallet application. Users download the BitPay app, automatically connect their bills, select their wallet, and make payments.











Simplifying payments by eliminating banks

BitPay users can now use cryptocurrency to settle accounts, all without banks, wires, or complicated conversion processes. Bill Pay expands the company's crypto payment solutions, including its crypto wallet application, payment processing, crypto debit card. and browser extension.

The company’s executives highlighted the new solution’s functionality by saying that paying everyday bills without a bank account is a step forward for the crypto and unbanked community. BitPay customers are some of the most prominent crypto spenders in the world, so they believe this will be a game-changing solution for both crypto users and service providers.

BitPay has teamed up with Method Financial, an embedded banking service, to pull bills and liabilities in real time, ensuring BitPay users have up-to-date information regarding their accounts and balances.





Supported cryptocurrencies and availability

BitPay supports paying bills with popular cryptocurrencies, including ERC-20 tokens and stablecoins: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Litecoin (LTC), ApeCoin (APE), Polygon (MATIC), Dai (DAI), USD Coin (USDC), Binance USD (BUSD), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), Pax Dollar (USDP), Gemini Dollar (GUSD), and Euro Coin (EUROC).

BitPay Bill Pay is available to BitPay Wallet app users on Android and iOS devices in the following states: Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Washington.





What does BitPay do?

Founded in 2011, BitPay is a cryptocurrency company. As a pioneer in blockchain payment processing, the company's mission is to transform how businesses and people send, receive, and store money. Its business solutions eliminate fraud chargebacks, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in cryptocurrency, among other services.

BitPay offers consumers a complete digital asset management solution that includes the BitPay Wallet and BitPay Prepaid Card, enabling users to turn digital assets into dollars for spending at tens of thousands of businesses. The company has offices in North America, Europe, and South America and has raised funding from investment firms including Founders Fund, Index Ventures, Virgin Group, and Aquiline Technology Growth.