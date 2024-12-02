BitPay launched BitPay Send to support businesses payouts with crypto using

The new mass payout service enables organisations of all sizes to pay employees, affiliates, customers, vendors, contractors, and others with cryptocurrency. Ideal for international and gig economy companies looking for a way to send mass payouts, BitPay Send allows for crypto payments anywhere in the world, on any day of the week, and at any time, according to the official press release.

BitPay Send assists companies to make payroll payments, facilitate customer cashout requests, pay independent contractors or affiliates, issue rewards or rebates and financially settle with marketplace sellers. The company funds payments in fiat and leverages the blockchain to send pre-tax payments without having to own or handle digital currency.

One of the first companies to use BitPay Send is AdGate Media which can now pay its affiliates all over the world. Recipients do not need to have a bank account but do need to have a BitPay ID and a crypto wallet. BitPay offers a non-custodial wallet for those who need one.