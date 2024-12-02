BitPay joins COPA in fight for innovation

As a result of the collaboration, the two parties will share open source projects and use a shared patent library. Founded initially by Square, COPA believes open access to patents and freedom from threats on foundational cryptocurrency technologies is necessary for the industry to grow, innovate, and build new products.

COPA is a non-profit community of like-minded people and companies formed to encourage the adoption and advancement of cryptocurrency technologies and to remove patents as a barrier to growth and innovation. COPA acknowledges that cryptocurrency technology is built on the collaborative efforts of a community made up of developers, engineers, and designers. COPA provides an open patent strategy where anyone can join and benefit from the alliance, regardless of whether they have patents or not.

BitPay offers blockchain payment processing to enable borderless payments using cryptocurrencies like BTC, BCH, ETH, DOGE and stablecoins USDC, GUSD, PAX and BUSD. BitPay’s business solutions help eliminate transaction fraud, reduce the cost of payment processing, and help with borderless payments in cryptocurrency. BitPay also offers consumers a digital asset management solution that includes the BitPay Wallet app and BitPay Prepaid Mastercard, helping them to turn digital assets into dollars.