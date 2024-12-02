BitPay integrates Litecoin





Consumers can buy, store, and swap crypto in addition to buying gift cards safely and securely. Businesses using BitPay are now expected to be able to accept Litecoin as a payment method from any wallet. Newegg.com will become the first merchant to accept Litecoin through BitPay. In 2014, Newegg partnered with BitPay to facilitate Bitcoin transactions for Newegg’s customers in the US and later in Canada.

In addition to Litecoin, BitPay currently accepts 11 other cryptocurrencies including BTC, BCH, ETH, XRP, DOGE, DAI, WBTC and stable coins USDC, GUSD, PAX, and BUSD. Litecoin will be available for businesses to accept as a payment option without the need for any integration or enhancements.