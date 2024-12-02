BitPay integrates Changelly API for crypto exchange

Changelly offers a non-custodial cryptocurrency exchange with secure transactions. The partnership with Changelly allows BitPay Wallet app customers to swap crypto without leaving the app, adding to the user experience. Changelly acts as an intermediary between crypto exchanges and users, offering access to 160+ cryptocurrencies.

The BitPay Wallet app also supports an array of options to buy and store crypto, make online payments, buy gift cards, and turn Bitcoin into USD. Currently, the BitPay Wallet app supports Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ether, DAI and WBTC as well as four dollar-pegged stablecoins, USDC, GUSD, PAX and BUSD.