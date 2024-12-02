BitPay expands wallet app features with Wyre integration

Customers can now buy Bitcoin and ETH using a debit card or Apply Pay through the BitPay Wallet App with one-click. A Wyre account is not required. The option to purchase other cryptos like XRP and stablecoins will be available in the coming months as will purchases using Samsung and Google Pay.

For power blockchain users, the BitPay Wallet App supports an array of options to buy and store crypto, make online payments, buy gift cards, and turn Bitcoin into dollars for spending everywhere Mastercard is accepted using the BitPay debit card. The BitPay Wallet App is a secure, non-custodial open source wallet app that brings together the best features and integrations of the BitPay payment experience. Multi-factor security leverages private key encryption, PINs, and biometric authentication for enhanced security.