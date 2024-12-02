BitPay ends college football sponsorship

Little is known about why BitPay pulled out of its three-year deal to sponsor the game, but cryptocurrency enthusiasts have already begun speculating.

While BitPays sponsorship of the college football event in 2014 brought a great deal of press to Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general, the company could be pulling out of the game simply because that partnership does not provide the kind of exposure that BitPay was hoping for.

Both BitPay and ESPN have kept quiet about the reason the deal fell through. Both sides agree that it was a mutual decision, suggesting there was no animosity in ending the partnership.