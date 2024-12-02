BitPay delivers cashback reward for cardholders

Any BitPay cardholder will automatically receive up to 15% cashback on purchases every time they use their card at participating retailers, both online and offline.





Where can customers use the Cardlytics card

The fintech works at thousands of retailers from various industries, including shopping, dining, entertainment, and travel, offering a vast catalogue of national and local retail brands for in-store and online shopping. BitPay cardholders must first search for deals in their mobile app and identify specific deals available when purchasing from brands like Costco, Office Depot, Adidas, or Finish Line. The rewards programme offers up to 15% in the form of cashback, helping cardholders to save thousands of dollars on their purchases.

By partnering with BitPay, Cardlytics offers crypto users a customised shopping experience where they can earn money, making the BitPay card easy to use anytime they shop. The companies constantly partner with new brands and merchants to offer even more options for customers who are looking to strike a deal.





The current state of the crypto market

In the past few years, cryptocurrencies, digital wallets, and the entire blockchain technology have experienced a surge in global popularity, with millions of people, professional investors, companies, and even banks willing to find out more about them.

Thousands of retailers, merchants, and service providers across the globe now accept cryptocurrencies as a payment method, as they are safe to use and easier to convert into cash, with a high potential of profit in the short term. According to studies, crypto owners will make purchases of around USD 55 billion in the next 12 months using crypto, while 93% of owners are likely to make a purchase using these digital goods.

BitPay supports a wide array of digital currencies, including ApeCoin (APE), Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Ripple (XRP).





Why use the BitPay prepaid card

The BitPay card allows customers to instantly convert cryptocurrencies from their wallets into USD, which is then loaded onto their virtual or real cards and can spend anywhere in the Mastercard network around the globe. Clients can also use the cards for online purchases and to withdraw cash from ATMs. Their virtual card can be used to make payments on mobile devices using Apple Pay or Google Pay, which adds extra flexibility and increased coverage for customers who want use their digital cards.