BitPay announces WalletConnect integration

BitPay Wallet app users have direct access to the decentralised exchange, decentralised games, and more. App users can send or receive Ethereum tokens DAI and WBTC using WalletConnect. Payment processing support for DAI and WBTC is expected in Q1 2021.

WalletConnect is an open-source protocol for connecting decentralised applications (DApps) to mobile wallets by scanning a QR code. It uses end-to-end encryption to allow users to interact with any DApp from a smartphone.

DAI, a decentralised dollar-pegged token, is accessible anywhere in the world, according to the official press release. WBTC brings BTC to the Ethereum enabling blockchain traders, institutions, and DApps a bridge to the Ethereum network while maintaining exposure to Bitcoin. Its price is pegged to the price of Bitcoin. BitPay also supports Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ether, as well as four dollar-pegged stablecoins, USDC, GUSD, PAX, and BUSD.