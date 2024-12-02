BitPay announces a new partnership with MoonPay

Through this partnership, BitPay users will be able to access more than 60 of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies while leveraging the company’s marketplace with multiple rates and fast delivery to any owned wallet address. Users can also pay with their preferred payment method, whether we’re talking about debit cards, credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay or local bank transfers.

For a limited time, first-time buyers will pay no fees on their crypto purchases, which is BitPay’s way of celebrating the MoonPay partnership. BitPay users can buy crypto via the new MoonPay integration through the BitPay Wallet app or online by visiting the BitPay official website.

MoonPay officials cited by ffnews.com described the partnership with BitPay as a step in the right direction in their efforts to onboard the world to Web3. They also emphasised how the partnership will provide users with a variety of ways to buy cryptocurrencies with their preferred payment methods and at greater speeds.

What has MoonPay been up to?

Apart from its most recent collaboration with BitPay, MoonPay has been keeping busy by partnering with Uniswap and expanding its Web3 presence by purchasing Nightshift.

In December 2022, decentralized exchange Uniswap worked together with Moonpay in order to allow users to purchase cryptocurrencies with credit and debit cards. Through this collaboration, Uniswap users received the ability to purchase cryptocurrencies on the Uniswap Web App using debit cards, credit cards, and bank transfers. In the case of bank transfers, the functionality was available for certain US states, the UK, Brazil, and the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA).

In addition, the collaboration allowed Uniswap users to convert fiat to cryptocurrency on the Ethereum mainnet, Polygon, Optimism, and Artibrum in minutes.

In January 2023, MoonPay has acquired Web3 creative agency Nightshift in order to help brands expand into crypto and collectible tokens. Following the acquisition, Nightshift has rebranded as Otherlife but was able to keep its portfolio of brand customers such as Adobe, Shopify, and the Arsenal Football Club. In addition, the company received the ability to work with some of MoonPay’s existing clients.

The main purpose of the acquisition was to allow MoonPay to offer end-to-end lifecycle support for big brands. According to MoonPay officials cited by cryptonews.com, the company wanted to be able to reach out to brands that might be interested in Web3 and to help them put together a complete end-to-end strategy.