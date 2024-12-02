BitPay and WB21 to convert Bitcoin into currencies for Straits Financial

Thus, Straits Financial becomes the first US based Futures Commission Merchant (FCM) to accept Bitcoin and fund their investment and trading accounts with this cryptocurrency. A boutique brokerage house, Straits’ acceptance of Bitcoin will enable users to trade assets such as energy, precious metals, agricultural commodities and stock indexes in the multi-trillion dollar commodities market.

BitPay and WB21 will help customers to convert their Bitcoin holdings into currencies that can be used to fund their future trading accounts and will provide the Bitcoin community easier access to an alternative suite of investment options.

A transaction will initially see the Bitcoin funds supported by BitPay, whereas WB21 will come in to play by offering real-time rates for currency conversion, which will then be processed via BitPay.