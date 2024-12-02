Bitpay and GASH team up to bring Bitcoin to gamers in Asia

GASH Point, an Asia gaming platform launched by Taiwanese media giant Gamania has been serving international customers with its reloadable wallet and prepaid card for online gaming purchases.

Through its partnership with Bitpay, the gaming company aims to provide users in Taiwan and Hong Kong a convenient and simple method of using Bitcoin to top-up payments.

Users purchasing or topping up their accounts using Bitcoin are not required by the platform to provide personal and financial data unlike credit card and banking payments. This will eliminate any possibility of identity theft and data breach of personal information.

In the upcoming months, the GASH team will work with Bitpay to target gamers across countries in the Southeast Asia region and offer ways to purchase GASH points and gaming money with Bitcoin alongside other local payment methods.