BitPay adds support for more cryptocurrencies

Specifically, the company has added support for numerous additional cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap, Binance Coin, Chainlink, Cronos, VERSE, and Basic Attention Token. This expanded list complements BitPay's existing array of supported cryptocurrencies, providing customers with more options for conducting transactions, ranging from everyday purchases to high-value items.

Apart from these cryptocurrency additions, BitPay has also improved its invoicing system to offer a more streamlined payment experience. Some of the most important features of the updated system include:

Simplified Payment UI: the payment process has been made more intuitive through a redesigned invoice interface.

WalletConnect 2.0: customers can connect web3 wallets to any BitPay invoice.

Asset and Balance Detection: the invoice UI will now automatically display the assets and balances within a customer's wallet, facilitating the selection of optimal payment methods.

Dark Mode: invoices will adapt to customers' system display settings, including a dark mode option.

Pay from BitPay App: customers utilising the BitPay Wallet app can receive invoices on their devices to complete transactions seamlessly.

In the company press release, BitPay officials highlighted the company's commitment to facilitating easy and accessible crypto payments, emphasising the significance of these updates and the inclusion of new assets.

The press release also details BitPay's various crypto payment solutions, including:

Direct Wallet Payments: several merchants accept payments online or in person through BitPay. The platform processes payments from a wide range of wallets, providing users with flexibility.

Bill Payments with Crypto: BitPay Bill Pay allows users to settle credit card bills, car payments, loans, mortgages, and other debts online without the need for bank accounts or offramping.

Gift Cards with Crypto: customers can purchase gift cards for various brands and stores through the BitPay app or web extension. These gift cards can be used immediately, saved for later, or given as gifts.

More information about BitPay

Founded in 2011, BitPay specialises in blockchain payment processing. The company aims to change how businesses and individuals send, receive, and store money through its array of services, including fraud chargeback elimination, reduced payment processing costs, and facilitating borderless cryptocurrency payments.

BitPay provides consumers with a digital asset management solution, featuring the BitPay Wallet and BitPay Card, enabling the conversion of digital assets into dollars for spending at a multitude of businesses.