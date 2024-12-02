Bitpanda receives license to operate as an investment firm

According to a representative from the Austrian Financial Market Authority, Bitpanda has received a license as an investment firm in accordance with the Securities Supervision Act. Specifically, it is Bitpanda Financial Services, which was set up in 2021 as a subsidiary for future investment services, that received this license.

Bitpanda is now authorised to provide investment services and users can invest in shares or ETFs via the apps and web services of the company. The service will be launched as a slimmed-down product, and new functions will be introduced over time, following feedback from the Bitpanda community.