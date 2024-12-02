Through this collaboration, Visa’s partners will gain the ability to access Bitpanda's investment infrastructure solutions. In short, financial institutions, banks and fintechs will be able to offer trading and investment services for asset classes such as stocks/ETFs, precious metals, crypto, and commodities to their end customers.

According to prnewswire.com, banks and fintechs from all over the world are responding to an increase in user demand for crypto by working on their own crypto use cases. These include offering investing to retail customers, private banking, high-net-worth individuals, or corporates for their treasury activities. Bitpanda expects crypto adoption to continue to grow at a rapid pace in the following years as regulatory bodies are providing clearer frameworks for banks to safely engage with the crypto industry.

More information about Bitpanda Technology Solutions

Bitpanda Technology Solutions (BTS) was launched in January 2023 and represents an expansion of the company’s B2B offering. According to prnewswire.com, the fintech unicorn already provides over 20 million European customers access to crypto trading via its infrastructure, and partners can build their own user experiences on an ISO 27001-certified infrastructure.

Following the product launch, Bitpanda officials emphasised how BTS can provide an improved investment experience for end-users as well as institutional investors. They also highlighted how this new product can help financial institutions deal with an increasing demand for modern investing solutions. They described BTS as a way for institutions to achieve a fast time-to-market while remaining compliant and avoiding high startup costs.

The Bitpanda infrastructure is composed of a modular system that allows users to choose which features they would like to use via a single API integration. These services include savings plans, asset-to-asset swaps, crypto staking, fractionalised stocks, and full blockchain services. As for cryptocurrency custody, it’s being provided by the Bitpanda Custody service.

Apart from launching this new investment-as-a-service offering, Bitpanda has also expanded its European presence by obtaining a Crypto Custody and Proprietary Trading licence from Germany’s financial regulator (BaFin) in November 2022. The Austrian unicorn joined four other entities that are listed as licenced crypto custody companies in BaFin’s database, namely Coinbase, Kapilendo, Tangany, and Upvest.

Some of the company’s partners include German digital bank N26, French money app Lydia, UK fintech Plum and Italian Open Banking provider Fabrick.