Bitpanda obtains FCA approval for UK market entry

This development follows the company’s recent acquisition of a MiCAR licence in a bid to strengthen its regulatory position in Europe.

With the FCA’s approval, Bitpanda will introduce its range of cryptocurrency services to the UK market, including staking, savings plans, and crypto indices. The company aims to establish itself as a compliant and secure investment platform for UK-based users.

Regulatory compliance and expansion

The FCA’s approval places Bitpanda among the regulated crypto platforms operating in the UK. Prior to this, the company had already secured multiple licences and registrations across Europe. This expansion aligns with the company’s goal of of meeting regulatory standards while growing its user base.

In a post on the company’s official website, representatives from Bitpanda stated that entering the UK market was a necessary step to fully serve European investors. They emphasised that the company’s focus now is to provide a product designed to meet the needs of UK investors.





Implications for UK investors and institutions

For retail investors, Bitpanda’s UK entry means access to a variety of crypto investment options, including:

Automated savings plans with flexible contribution schedules.

More than 500 cryptocurrencies on a single platform.

Staking services offering rewards on digital assets.

Crypto indices designed for diversified investment strategies.

Financial institutions, banks, and fintech firms in the UK will also have the opportunity to integrate Bitpanda’s regulated infrastructure into their services. Through Bitpanda Technology Solutions (BTS), businesses can incorporate crypto trading, investment, and custody solutions with regulatory oversight.

Bitpanda has experienced growth in recent years, reaching six million users by the end of 2024. The company plans to reopen its UK office and expand its team to develop offerings suited to British investors.