Bitpanda introduces staking for crypto assets

Staking allows users to generate additional passive income by holding certain cryptocurrencies. This means that users can participate in transaction validation on Proof-of-Stake blockchains, for which they will be rewarded by the relevant network. At Bitpanda, staked assets are not locked, meaning that users can always access their staked holdings on Bitpanda Staking and use them however they like. Bitpanda users receive rewards from the moment they stake their assets until they unstake them again.

Customers receive weekly rewards for their staked assets, regardless of the reward structure of the relevant blockchain network. The credited rewards are automatically re-staked so that users can get the most out of your rewards over time. To start, Bitpanda Staking offers 11 tokens and coins: Cardano (ADA), Tron (TRX), Tezos (XTZ), Solana (SOL), Polkadot (DOT), Polygon (MATIC), Cosmos (ATOM), Graph (GRT), Kusama (KSM), Near Protocol (NEAR) and Terra (LUNA). According to a Bitpanda representative, this offer will be expanded over time. Until June 7th, users who stake at Bitpanda can get double Early Bird Rewards of up to 27%.