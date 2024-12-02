Bitpanda goes public with crypto securities on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange 

With its latest product expansion, Bitpanda will be offering another digital financial product for private investors as well as for institutional investors. In addition to investments in Bitcoin tokens, investments in Solana, Cardano, Ethereum, and PolkaDot tokens are now also offered for users. The company now offers a total of five exchange-traded notes (ETNs), which are initially listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Bitpanda Crypto Trackers are intended to enable private and institutional investors to make investments without a crypto wallet. These are fully collateralised exchange-traded notes that track the price of the relevant cryptocurrency and are traded in EUR. The administration fee for the new crypto trackers is 1.49 percent yearly. The fintech introduced the first cryptocurrency bond Bitpanda Bitcoin ETC in December 2021 to offer the EUR as a product currency.