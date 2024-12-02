Bitpanda acquires UK's Trustology

UK-regulated Trustology – to be rebranded Bitpanda Custody – will initially take custody of Bitpanda’s own assets across its retail, institutional and white labelling businesses. The company will now be able to perform custodian services in the UK, alongside its existing licences in the EU, and says it will use the partnership to expand its range of services.

Bitpanda claims this is the first step in launching a prime brokerage offering under Bitpanda Pro – the company’s trading platform for experienced traders and professionals – to work alongside the digital asset exchange.

The company has also said it will commit to a disruptive fee model aimed at reducing the cost of custody to zero for customers who actively trade on the exchange.