BitPagos enables Bitcoin payments for Entrepids

As per the agreement, Entrepids clients can now accept Bitcoin for their online stores, including Best Buy Mexico, and retail store El Palacio de Hierro.

BitPagos is focused on bringing Bitcoin to South and Central America. The company has been working on signing up physical businesses to their Bitcoin payment processing service for quite some time as it wishes to expand the reach.

BitPagos is empowering small businesses to broaden their customer base to a global scale, leveraging new developments in payments technology to provide transactions to customers around the world.