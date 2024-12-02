BitPagos crosses Brazilian border

Ripio allows the Brazilian customers to buy or sell Bitcoin and make purchase orders with the cryptocurrency at thousands of locations throughout the country, cryptocoinsnews.com reports.

Four out of five people in Brazil have mobile phones, but two out of three are not using banking services.

OmbuShop, an ecommerce retailer, has partnered BitPagos to enable more than 2,000 merchants in Latin America to add Bitcoin as a payment method for their online shops, coindesk.com reports.