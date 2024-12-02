Bitnet and Zooz team up to enable Bitcoin acceptance for merchants

Zooz’s payments platform offers enterprise merchants the flexibility to connect with multiple financial institutions, integrate acquirers, e-wallets and alternative payment methods, and intelligently route transactions between multiple financial institutions, fraud management and other third-party services. The platform enables merchants to maximize acceptance rates across all sales channels and geographies.

Zooz customers will be able to add Bitcoin as an option to their checkout pages. Bitnet will enable Zooz’s customers to accept payments in Bitcoin without being exposed to the risk of fraudulent transactions or any volatility in the price of Bitcoin.

Bitnet provides a digital commerce platform enabling enterprise-scale merchants to accept Bitcoin payments.

