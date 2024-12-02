Bitnet and BlockCypher team up to remove risk in accepting Bitcoin

Bitnet’s new ‘Instant Approval’ service addresses the challenge faced by merchants of waiting for Bitcoin transactions to be confirmed on the blockchain. This process can take over an hour if merchants require guarantees from their payment processor that transactions will be settled.

The new ‘Instant Approval’ service enables merchants to accept Bitcoin within their existing checkout flows that are typically built around accepting card payments.

Bitnet provides a digital commerce platform enabling enterprise-scale merchants to accept Bitcoin payments. Bitnet’s engineering, product, and business development team helped build and manage CyberSource.

BlockCypher helps companies build reliable block chain applications, exposing simple web APIs for developers to build on. BlockCypher runs multiple block chains on the same infrastructure, including their own block chain.