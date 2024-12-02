Bitnation to launch decentralised app for Bitcoin 2.0 technology, voluntary fees basic income

After its release, DApp (basicincome.co) will be hosted on Bitnation’s core platform, Bitnation Pangea, and it will be an experimental attempt to provide a system for a crypto-based Universal Basic Income (UBI), entirely based on voluntary levies, such as transaction fees.

The nucleus of basicincome.co is the swarm redistribution model (semi-autonomous network). The networks participants who partake in its culture, consumption, and functional creative output, add a voluntary fee to the price of goods and services purchased from the network, and the fees contribute to a basic income scheme for the temporarily struggling members of the network.

Bitnation is a collaborative platform for DIY Governance, providing borderless, decentralized and voluntary type of blockchain-based governance applications. The Bitnation platform is set up to host an ID system based on verification and reputation, a dispute resolution system, a Governance App and DApp library, and the ability to execute and store all the blockchain based contracts, such as land deeds, wills, child care contracts, marriage contracts, corporate incorporations, and more.