BitMEX partners with PowerTrade to launch a new platform

This strategic partnership aims to disrupt the crypto options market by offering traders enhanced opportunities across various market conditions. The new BitMEX Options platform provides a comprehensive range of institutional-grade options for major tokens, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Binance Coin, Solana, and Dogecoin, with plans for further expansion in the future. Notably, all Options trading on BitMEX will be devoid of trading fees until the end of May 2024, aligning with the platform's launch.

Integrated into BitMEX's existing interface and wallet system, traders can access a user-friendly options trading experience featuring an order book and Request-for-Quote functionality. This solution stems from collaborative efforts with PowerTrade, a crypto options platform supported by investors such as Ascend Ventures, Pantera Capital, and Ledger Prime.

BitMEX officials underscored the platform's commitment to providing a superior trading experience for both seasoned and novice traders alike. They emphasised the platform's ease of use and capital efficiency, positioning it as a viable alternative in the options trading landscape.

A closer look at BitMEX Options

BitMEX Options facilitates the use of multiple tokens as collateral, including BTC, ETH, or USDT, with pricing and settlement conducted in USDC terms. The platform also streamlines the trading process with features such as multi-asset margining and an intuitive Request-for-Quote system, offering incentives such as onboarding bonuses for early adopters.

In collaboration with PowerTrade, BitMEX aims to expand its derivatives portfolio while catering to the evolving needs of its trading community. Officials from PowerTrade emphasised the partnership's focus on innovation, merging PowerTrade's trader-centric options solution with BitMEX's liquidity to offer traders seamless access to new financial products.