BitMEX launches Margin+ programme for increased trading capacity

BitMEX announces the launch of Margin+, an exclusive programme designed for advanced traders seeking enhanced collateral and increased trading capacity. This feature responds to the growing demand from professional traders aiming to take advantage of the bullish market sentiment, enabling them to expand their positions without the need to bolster the account with extra capital.











Additional collateral for enhanced profitability

Margin+ is a programme offering extra Tether (USDT) or Bitcoin as collateral, to help BitMEX’s top traders execute larger positions and orders without the need for additional capital in order to seize opportunities to reap more profits on the BitMEX platform. Margin+ is most suitable for non-directional traders whose strategies do not involve taking highly leveraged positions.

Some eligible participants have received invitations to join, and further applications for the programme will be subject to BitMEX approval.

BitMEX executives noted the excitement in the crypto industry due to the approval of the spot Bitcoin ETF in early 2024. Capitalising on this momentum, BitMEX is launching the Margin+ programme to allow traders to seize opportunities and enhance profitability. This strategic move is in line with their vision of providing advanced tools for successful navigation of the dynamic cryptocurrency market.





Trading obligations and risk mitigation measures

Traders opting for Margin+ are required to meet specific trading obligations to ensure responsible trading practices, prevent margin calls, and safeguard against liquidation. The obligations include maintaining a minimum balance and adhering to Maintenance Margin Ratio (MMR) standards. The minimum balance requirement is set at 30% of the Margin+ collateral value – falling below 125% of the collateral value triggers a margin call, whilst dropping below 110% results in liquidation.

The Maintenance Margin Ratio (MMR) ensures that traders maintain a healthy balance between available funds and the maintenance margin requirement. Traders need an MMR of 12 or above to proceed with the funds’ drawdown. A drop below 10 for 12 hours or below 5 leads to a margin call or immediate liquidation.

BitMEX is committed to staying ahead of market movements by constantly evolving cutting-edge tools and features for professional traders. In 2023, BitMEX launched over 70 derivatives contracts including pre-IEO listings, alongside new pro trading platform features including PnL realisation, Chart Trading, Sub Accounts, and Guilds, a social trading feature that incentivises users to collaborate and compete in weekly competitions to becoming even better traders.





What does BitMEX do?

BitMEX stands as a global exchange for crypto derivatives, offering traders a professional-grade trading platform. Their platform provides low latency, deep liquidity, and maximum availability. Currently, BitMEX offers more than 100 derivatives contracts, 11 pairs for spot trading, and an easy convert function between 30 different cryptocurrencies.

In 2015, BitMEX augmented the market by inventing the Perpetual Swap, which has since become the most widely traded crypto product. Demonstrating a commitment to transparency, since 2021, BitMEX has been among the first exchanges to regularly publish its on-chain Proof of Reserves and Proof of Liabilities, ensuring that the funds available exceed the total client balances.