Bitlocus partners with Striga to offer crypto-enabled debit cards





The card will allow users to use their crypto funds to purchase goods and services the same way as they spend traditional currencies wherever Visa is accepted. That accounts for more than 70 million merchant locations worldwide.

Bitlocus cards will allow its users to spend their crypto on POS devices, withdraw cash from ATMs, or make online purchases.

Business clients will be able to make payments with their tokens listed on Bitlocus exchange. In addition, they will be provided with an opportunity to have their brand on the card.

Both virtual and physical cards will be introduced.