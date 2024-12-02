



Following this announcement, the Seoul-based company is expected to split into two, with Bithumb Korea focusing solely on operating the overall crypto business. Bithumb Korea is expected to be the entity seeking a public listing as well.

The other unit will be represented by a newly developed company called Bithumb A, and is set to oversee venture investments, asset management, and new business initiatives. In addition, the restructuring process is set to take effect on July 31, 2025, as the company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











More information on Bithumb’s strategy for IPO

According to officials of the company, Bithumb A will consolidate the exchange’s investment arms, including Bithumb Partners, which has shifted from NFT and metaverse projects to overall financial product investments, such as bonds, equities, and convertible bonds. Bithumb Investment, which was developed in order to manage equity stakes and strategic partnerships with external companies, will also fall under Bithumb A’s oversight. At the same time, Bithumb is currently allegedly in talks with licensed entities to offer these services in Korea.

Bithumb was said to be considering a NASDAQ listing last year, but now its plans have shifted to a listing on South Korea’s Kosdaq first, with a US listing being left as a secondary objective.