Bithumb gets hacked

After discovering the breach, which affects roughly 3% of the sites customers, Bithumb reported it to South Korean authorities on June 30, 2017. The robbers have been targeting customers accounts in an effort to drain their digital currency wallets. The hackers have allegedly made off with hundreds of millions of South Korean WON, or tens of thousands of dollars worth of cryptocurrency.

According to Bithumb, its corporate network had not been compromised and that the reason for the wallet thefts had to do with phishing attacks. The exchange said it would also compensate people for additional losses related to the attacks.