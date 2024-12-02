BitHub.Africa initiates blockchain crowdsale to boost cryptocurrency adoption

The crowdsale will offer crypto-currency enthusiasts a chance to buy an extensive report on the top 16 most suitable blockchain platforms for 2017. The detailed report comes in the form of an ebook, and the revenue from its sale will go towards funding the activities of the new incubator and partner hubs across Africa.

BitHub.Africa is a commercial blockchain accelerator driving the adoption of blockchain technology and solutions across Africa. In the present African traditional financial system, transaction costs are high due to weak infrastructure, mismanagement, corruption and growing inflation.

Therefore, alternative currencies have a huge potential in creating efficiency while disrupting traditional mechanisms for international trade, resource management, and governance.