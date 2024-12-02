BitHub and Barclays start project to raise Bitcoin awareness in South Africa

BitHub’s goals with this project are to create events that are interesting to the Bitcoin community, as well as creating awareness among developers and other people who have not yet heard of Bitcoin. Furthermore, BitHub will educate people on the benefits of digital currencies, as well as discuss the opportunities that the lack of digital currency regulation offers to industry and commerce. Finally, BitHub hopes to foster the acceptance of digital currencies in South Africa.

Whereas a lot of action is taking place in Bitcoin ecosystem in Kenya and the neighboring countries in Africa, South Africa is still silent. Even after ecommerce companies Raru and Takealot became the first major retailers in the area to accept Bitcoin, the digital currency not gained much traction. However, BitHub hopes that its South African launch will encourage South African participation in the digital currency space.

BitHub is all set to stimulate financial innovation and support digital currency in Cape Town. The meeting space in the Bandwidth Barn is expected to allow people to swap ideas, network, learn about digital currency, and build a FinTech ecosystem.